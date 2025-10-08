  • Services

4,000 Galway students receiving Junior Cert results today

Just shy of four thousand students across Galway will receive their Junior Cert results this morning.

Nationally, students are scoring above average for Maths, Science and Reading skills… despite our second level schools being among the worst funded in the OECD.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland is congratulating all students receiving their Junior Cycle results today, as well as their parents, guardians and teachers.

But TUI President Anthony Quinn says the Government needs to match the commitment of students and teachers by investing properly in education:

 

