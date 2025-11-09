400 SIPTU delegates gathering in Galway from tomorrow for national conference

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

More than 400 SIPTU delegates will be gathering in Galway from tomorrow for its national conference.

Held every two years, the event will see motions on issues, such as housing and the economy, discussed and debated.

Delegates representing workers from across the country will attend the event, which will also host international speakers and trade union leaders, including the SIPTU General Secretary and city native Joe Cunningham.

The four-day conference is taking place at the Galmont Hotel in the city