4 year road ban for former Galway TD for refusal to give blood sample after arrest

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Former Galway TD Colm Keaveney has been banned from driving for four years.

According to the Irish Independent it’s for refusing to give a blood or urine sample after a collision in Roscommon last year.

54 year old Mr. Keaveney of Kilcreevanty, Tuam appeared at Carrick-on-­Shannon District Court yesterday.

The paper reports he pleaded guilty to two offences, including failure to stop at the scene of an accident, and refusing to give a blood or urine sample.

The court was told the former councillor and TD was driving on the wrong side of the road, with no lights on.

Colm Keaveney was elected to the Dáil in 2011, and first served under Labour before later joining Fianna Fáil.

He lost his seat in the 2016 election, but went on to win a seat on Galway County Council – but he did not contest June’s local elections.

