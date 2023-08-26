4 Ukrainians living in Galway part of National Choir collaboration with Phil Coulter
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four Ukrainians living in Galway are members of the National Ukrainian Choir, which is collaborating with Phil Coutler.
The choir has recorded a special version of the singer’s song ‘Steal Away’, with parts translated into Ukrainian.
Kateryna Samko, living in Oughterard, and Galway City residents Alina Andriienko, Albina Nedostup and Viktoriia Yermolieva are all members of the 40-person choir.
The song will be released on August 31st, and the choir performed it at a launch in Dublin this week:
