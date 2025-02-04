4 per cent increase in new jobs in the Galway Gaeltacht in 2024

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There was huge fanfare in Furbo this morning – as Údarás na Gaeltachta announced it enjoyed a record-breaking year in 2024.

Údarás client companies achieved €1.1 billion in sales including €658m in exports – the highest sales in the development authority’s history.

The figures show there were 354 new jobs created in the Galway Gaeltacht in 2024 which is up 4% compared to 2023 bringing the total number of jobs to 3,774.

Sarah Slevin was in Furbo this morning for the announcement and she spoke with some key people about the importance of the figures.