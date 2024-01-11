  • Services

Services

4 per cent increase in Enterprise Ireland jobs in Galway

Published:

4 per cent increase in Enterprise Ireland jobs in Galway
Share story:

There’s been a 4 per cent increase in Enterprise Ireland jobs in Galway, which resulted in a net jobs gain of 315

The Government agency responsible for developing Irish business globally has unveiled its End of Year Statement for 2023


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It shows employment in Enterprise-Ireland backed companies in Galway last year was 9,104

Meabh Conaghan, Regional Director for the West and Northwest says employment in companies supported by Enterprise Ireland is now at its highest ever level at over 225,000 people

Two thirds of the new jobs are outside the Dublin region.

 

The post 4 per cent increase in Enterprise Ireland jobs in Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Index reveals Galway above national average levels of affluence

Galway is above the national average level of affluence, according to a new index. The Pobal HP D...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala overturns grant of permission for 186-bed hotel in Briarhill

After almost two years of deliberation, An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for a 186-bed hot...

no_space
Galway homes by the water featured in new TG4 series

Galway homes built by the water are set to feature in a new series on TG4, starting next Wednesda...

no_space
Galway city lotto player scoops €55K

A lotto player in Galway city has scooped just short of €55,000 in Wednesday’s draw. The lo...

no_space
Coole Music Youth Orchestra to perform at National Concert Hall

The Coole Music Youth Orchestra are set to perform at the National Concert Hall next month. They&...

no_space
Call for more investment to tackle disadvantaged areas across city

There’s a call for more investment to tackle disadvantaged areas across the city. At City H...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala rejects plans for housing development in Oughterard

An Bord Pleanala has rejected plans for a housing development in Oughterard. The plans, led by Ch...

no_space
Justice Minister claims arrests “not far off” over arson attacks on asylum centres

Potential arrests in relation to suspected arson attacks on accommodation centres are ‘not ...

no_space
Calls for increased culling of deer in Portumna and surrounding areas

There are calls for increased culling of deer in Portumna and surrounding areas. A recent Loughre...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up