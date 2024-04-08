4 million euro Brothers of Charity centre in Claregalway officially opens its doors

The Summer Lodge Respite House and Four Seasons Day Services in Claregalway offically opened its doors today.

The €4.8 million project, completed by Brothers of Charity last year, aims to provide care close to home for the people they support.





The HSE has committed to funding respite services for 20 individuals with intellectual disabilities and complex needs.

The services will employ up to 40 people.

Marina Moore, the West Sector Manager with Brothers of Charity Services West Region, explains how the new services will serve the community.

Karl Flaherty, a person supported by the new facility, noted some of his favourite things about the service.

Minister for Disability Anne Rabbitte says the services’ ‘person-centred’ approach is a huge positive.

