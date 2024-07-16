  • Services

4 Galway companies make Sunday Times Best Places to Work

Published:

4 Galway companies make Sunday Times Best Places to Work
4 Galway companies have made the Sunday Times Best Places to Work.

They are Channel Mechanics Ballybrit, Invera Medical ATU Old Dublin road, Lavelle Partners Eyre Square and Revive Active Galway Business Park.


They’re among the 35 organisations nationwide where employees feel happy and motivated.

The companies are judged to recruit and retain top talent along with industry-leading best practices in areas such as engagement, wellbeing and job satisfaction.

