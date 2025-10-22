4 critical risk non-compliances found at UHG Adult Acute Mental Health Unit

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Four areas of critical risk non-compliance have been found at the Adult Acute Mental Health Unit at UHG.

However, the annual report did note many areas of good practise, and awarded the unit an 83 percent compliance rate.

The unannounced annual inspection of the 50-bed approved centre took place last March.

The inspection team found six areas of non-compliance at the UHG unit, reflecting an increase from three areas last year.

Regulations relating to privacy, premises, risk management procedures and the Rule governing the Use of Seclusion were all rated as critical – the highest level of risk.

Meanwhile, a low rate of non-compliance was found in general health, and a moderate rate of non-compliance was noted for individual care plans.

The inspection team also raised concerns about the risks associated with the implementation of some of the fire safety measures on site.

Some staffing shortages were identified, but at the time of inspection, there were no unmet resident needs or waiting lists for psychology services.

There were some positives from the report, with the approved centre environment noted as being calm and relaxed.

Other areas of good practice were also observed, including food safety, an emphasis on staff education and a high level of multi-disciplinary collaboration.