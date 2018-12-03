4 and a half million euro announced for key Galway innovation projects

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 4 and a half million euro in funding has been announced for two key enterprise projects in Galway City and County.

The multi million euro allocation comes from the Regional Enterprise Development Fund and is designed to support job and businesses around the county.

The PorterShed innovation hub in the city is to receive just under 2 point 5 million euro to support plans to redevelop the nearby Stables building.

The redevelopment is part of a planned new urban quarter in the heart of the city titled ‘Project Ceannt’.

A public consultation meeting on the project will be held at 1-3 Merchants Road in the city this Thursday from midday to 9pm.

Minister for the Gaeltacht and Galway West Fine Gael TD Seán Kyne says the PorterShed is a key part of Galway’s image as a centre of innovation.

Meanwhile the Udaras na Gaeltachta led marine innovation park in Chill Chiarain, Connemara is to receive two million euro.

The funding will enable Pairc na Mara to develope as a hub for research, development and innovation for the marine sector in the west.

Minister Kyne says the new marine innovation park is a huge benefit to Connemara and the wider area.

