3rd Count Tuam

The third count in the Tuam electoral area has been completed and this was the elimination of the lowest candidates Thomas Niland and Dermot Ryan.

It followed the second count which was the distribution of Cllr Pete Roche’s surplus of 573. Neither put any of the other candidates close to the quota.

But at this stage, it looks as if both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will win three seats apiece with the remaining seat involving FF and an independent candidate.

It appears that independent Cllr Karey McHugh could be battling it out with former Labour TD and now with Fianna Fáil, Colm Keaveney, for that last seat. But it is still a long way off.

Counting is continuing with the distribution of Stiofan O’Dalaigh (SF) and Martin Ward’s (Aontu) votes as these have both been eliminated. The results of the 4th count are expected shortly

Tuam

Number of seats: 7

Electorate: 25,125

Total poll: 15,067

Spoiled votes: 213

Total valid poll: 14,854

Quota: 1,857

First count

Pete Roche (FG) 2,430

Joe Sheridan (FF) 1,544

Donagh Killilea (FF) 1,521

Mary Hoade (FF) 1,455

Andrew Reddington (FG) 1,389

Tom McHugh (FG) 1,258

Colm Keaveney (FF) 1,219

Billy Connelly (Ind) 1,118

Karey McHugh (Ind) 929

Shaun Cunniffe (Ind) 862

Martin Ward (Aontu) 467

Stiofan O Dalaigh (SF) 403

Thomas Niland (Ind) 241

Dermot Ryan (Ind) 18

Roche elected

Second count

Distribution of Roche’s surplus

Donagh Killilea (FF) +86 1,607

Joe Sheridan (FF) +44, 1,588

Mary Hoade (FF) +32 1,487

Andrew Reddington (FG) +60 1,449

Tom McHugh (FG) +118 1,376

Colm Keaveney (FF) +52 1,271

Billy Connelly (Ind) +34 1,152

Karey McHugh (Ind) +91 1,020

Shaun Cunniffe (Ind) +24 886

Martin Ward (Aontu) +10 477

Stiofan O Dalaigh (SF) +11 414

Thomas Niland (Ind) +10 251

Dermot Ryan (Ind) +1 19

Ryan and Niland eliminated.

Third count

Distribution of Ryan’s and Niland’s votes

Donagh Killilea (FF) +29 1,636

Joe Sheridan (FF) +14 1602

Mary Hoade (FF) +4 1,492

Andrew Reddington (FG) +5 1,454

Tom McHugh (FG) +18 1,394

Colm Keaveney (FF) +26 1,297

Billy Connelly (Ind) +13 1,165

Karey McHugh (Ind) +47 1,067

Shaun Cunniffe (Ind) +49 935

Martin Ward (Aontu) +14 491

Stiofan O Dalaigh (SF) +24 438

O Dalaigh and Ward eliminated