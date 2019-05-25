3rd Count Gort-Kinvara

GortKinvara First Count
Electorate 17,335
Seats 5
Total Poll 10,335
Spoiled votes 178
Valid Poll 10,157
Quota 1,693
Joe Byrne (FG) 2,751 ELECTED
PJ Murphy (FG) 1,615
Martina Kinnane (FF) 1,479
Gerry Finnerty (FF) 818
Kevin Fahey (FF) 812
Fionn Kiely ( FG) 597
Geraldine Donohue (Ind) 537
Cormac Mac Gowan (I4C) 429
Hubert Geoghegan (Ind) 407
Declan Diviney (Ind) 390
Emma O’Connell (Renua) 322
Joe Byrne ELECTED
Second Count
PJ Murphy (FG) 1,615 (+281) 1,896
Martina Kinnane (FF) 1,479 (+76) 1,555
Gerry Finnerty (FF) 818 (+150) 968
Kevin Fahey (FF) 812 (+109) 921
Fionn Kiely ( FG) 597 (+139) 736
Geraldine Donohue (Ind) 537 (+86) 623
Hubert Geoghegan (Ind) 407 (+74) 481
Declan Diviney (Ind) 390 (+73) 463
Cormac Mac Gowan (I4C) 429 (+32) 461
Emma O’Connell (Renua) 322 (+38) 360
Murphy ELECTED
Third Count
Distribution of Murphy’s surplus votes
Martina Kinnane (FF) 1,555 (+14) 1,569
Gerry Finnerty (FF) 968 (+28) 996
Kevin Fahey (FF) 921 (+14) 935
Fionn Kiely ( FG) 736 (+84) 820
Geraldine Donohue (Ind) 623 (+19) 642
Hubert Geoghegan (Ind) 481 (+14) 495
Declan Diviney (Ind) 463 (+11) 474
Cormac Mac Gowan (I4C) 461 (+5) 466
Emma O’Connell (Renua) 360 (+14) 374
O’Connell eliminated