3rd Count City West: Three candidates eliminated

Three candidates in Galway City West have been eliminated on the third count.
Patrick Feeney (Ind), Darius Ivan (Ind) and Claire Keegan (Ind) have all been eliminated. Their 16, 33 and 34 votes respectively will now be redistributed.
This follows the redistribution of the Green’s Pauline O’Reilly’s surplus of 122 which has left the Mayor, Cllr Niall McNelis closest to the quota of 1,182 – on 1,062 votes.
Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Peter Keane is next on 940, Fine Gael’s Clodagh Higgins follows on 867, while her party colleague Cllr Pearce Flannery is on 759 votes.
John Connolly (FF) sits between the two Fine Gael candidates on 769 votes – leaving just 10 votes between the two candidates who look set to battle it out for the last of the six seats.
Cllr Donal Lyons (Ind) and Pauline O’Reilly (Grn) were deemed elected to Galway City Council earlier this afternoon.
Galway City West
Number of seats: 6
Electorate: 8,398
Spoiled votes: 125
Total valid poll: 8,273
Quota: 1,182
FIRST COUNT
Anderson, Marc Ind 91
Conchúir, Cathal Ó SF 422
Connolly, John FF 734
Crowley, John SocDem 491
Feeney, Patrick Ind 15
Flannery, Pearce FG 721
Higgins, Clodagh FG 811
Ivan, Darius Ind 30
Keane, Peter FF 900
Keegan, Claire Ind 30
Lyons, Donal Ind 1,463 ELECTED
Maloney, Marian Ind 183
McNelis, Niall Lab 941
O’Reilly, Pauline Grn 1,304 ELECTED
Roddy, Tommy Ind 137
Cllr Donal Lyons (Ind) re-elected and Pauline O’Reilly elected on the first count.
Lyons’ surplus of 281 to be distributed.
SECOND COUNT
Anderson, Marc Ind (+4) 95
Conchúir, Cathal Ó SF (+12) 434
Connolly, John FF (+30) 764
Crowley, John SocDem (+12) 503
Feeney, Patrick Ind (+1) 16
Flannery, Pearce FG (+31) 752
Higgins, Clodagh FG (+40) 851
Ivan, Darius Ind (+3) 33
Keane, Peter FF (+35) 935
Keegan, Claire Ind (+1) 31
Lyons, Donal Ind 1,463 ELECTED
Maloney, Marian Ind (+15) 198
McNelis, Niall Lab (+89) 1,030
O’Reilly, Pauline Grn 1,304 ELECTED
Roddy, Tommy Ind (+8) 145
Pauline O’Reilly’s surplus of 122 to be redistributed
THIRD COUNT
Anderson, Marc Ind (+3) 98
Conchúir, Cathal Ó SF (+6) 440
Connolly, John FF (+5) 769
Crowley, John SocDem (+37) 540
Feeney, Patrick Ind (-) 16 ELIMINATED
Flannery, Pearce FG (+7) 759
Higgins, Clodagh FG (+16) 867
Ivan, Darius Ind (+1) 34 ELIMINATED
Keane, Peter FF (+5) 940
Keegan, Claire Ind (+2) 33 ELIMINATED
Lyons, Donal Ind ELECTED
Maloney, Marian Ind (+6) 204
McNelis, Niall Lab (+32) 1,062
O’Reilly, Pauline Grn ELECTED
Roddy, Tommy Ind (+2) 147
Feeney, Keegan and Ivan eliminated.