3rd Count City West: Three candidates eliminated

Three candidates in Galway City West have been eliminated on the third count.

Patrick Feeney (Ind), Darius Ivan (Ind) and Claire Keegan (Ind) have all been eliminated. Their 16, 33 and 34 votes respectively will now be redistributed.

This follows the redistribution of the Green’s Pauline O’Reilly’s surplus of 122 which has left the Mayor, Cllr Niall McNelis closest to the quota of 1,182 – on 1,062 votes.

Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Peter Keane is next on 940, Fine Gael’s Clodagh Higgins follows on 867, while her party colleague Cllr Pearce Flannery is on 759 votes.

John Connolly (FF) sits between the two Fine Gael candidates on 769 votes – leaving just 10 votes between the two candidates who look set to battle it out for the last of the six seats.

Cllr Donal Lyons (Ind) and Pauline O’Reilly (Grn) were deemed elected to Galway City Council earlier this afternoon.

Galway City West

Number of seats: 6

Electorate: 8,398

Spoiled votes: 125

Total valid poll: 8,273

Quota: 1,182

FIRST COUNT

Anderson, Marc Ind 91

Conchúir, Cathal Ó SF 422

Connolly, John FF 734

Crowley, John SocDem 491

Feeney, Patrick Ind 15

Flannery, Pearce FG 721

Higgins, Clodagh FG 811

Ivan, Darius Ind 30

Keane, Peter FF 900

Keegan, Claire Ind 30

Lyons, Donal Ind 1,463 ELECTED

Maloney, Marian Ind 183

McNelis, Niall Lab 941

O’Reilly, Pauline Grn 1,304 ELECTED

Roddy, Tommy Ind 137

Cllr Donal Lyons (Ind) re-elected and Pauline O’Reilly elected on the first count.

Lyons’ surplus of 281 to be distributed.

SECOND COUNT

Anderson, Marc Ind (+4) 95

Conchúir, Cathal Ó SF (+12) 434

Connolly, John FF (+30) 764

Crowley, John SocDem (+12) 503

Feeney, Patrick Ind (+1) 16

Flannery, Pearce FG (+31) 752

Higgins, Clodagh FG (+40) 851

Ivan, Darius Ind (+3) 33

Keane, Peter FF (+35) 935

Keegan, Claire Ind (+1) 31

Lyons, Donal Ind 1,463 ELECTED

Maloney, Marian Ind (+15) 198

McNelis, Niall Lab (+89) 1,030

O’Reilly, Pauline Grn 1,304 ELECTED

Roddy, Tommy Ind (+8) 145

Pauline O’Reilly’s surplus of 122 to be redistributed

THIRD COUNT

Anderson, Marc Ind (+3) 98

Conchúir, Cathal Ó SF (+6) 440

Connolly, John FF (+5) 769

Crowley, John SocDem (+37) 540

Feeney, Patrick Ind (-) 16 ELIMINATED

Flannery, Pearce FG (+7) 759

Higgins, Clodagh FG (+16) 867

Ivan, Darius Ind (+1) 34 ELIMINATED

Keane, Peter FF (+5) 940

Keegan, Claire Ind (+2) 33 ELIMINATED

Lyons, Donal Ind ELECTED

Maloney, Marian Ind (+6) 204

McNelis, Niall Lab (+32) 1,062

O’Reilly, Pauline Grn ELECTED

Roddy, Tommy Ind (+2) 147

Feeney, Keegan and Ivan eliminated.