€3bn for Galway infrastructure projects in revised National Development Plan

Around €3bn in funding for major Galway infrastructure projects has been confirmed under the Government’s updated National Development Plan.

The major allocations are to the Galway Ring Road, Galway City Bus Connects Project, and the Western Rail Corridor Athenry to Claremorris, via Tuam.

Other projects included are the Athenry Relief Road, Section 3 and 5, and a commitment to advance the N59 Clifden to Maam Cross, and the Claregalway Bypass.

The long-awaited Galway Ring Road is still at the mercy of An Coimisiún Pleanála.

But Galway East TD and Minister Sean Canney told Galway Talks the Western Rail Corridor is a shovel ready project that does not need permission.