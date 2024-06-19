  • Services

Published:

37 primary schools across Galway receive awards for participation in STEM
37 primary schools across Galway have received awards for their participation in the field of STEM.

The Science Foundation Ireland Curious Minds Award celebrates and recognises schools who celebrate and encourage science, technology, engineering and maths.


Their activities include investigation renewable energy, growing vegetables, launching rockets, coding challenges and learning about materials and maths through baking.

Killeen National School, Scoil Naomh Sheosaimh in Boleybeg and Athenry Boys School received the highest level platinum awards.

The post 37 primary schools across Galway receive awards for participation in STEM appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

