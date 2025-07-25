  • Services

365 Freedom of Information requests to three public bodies in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

365 Freedom of Information requests were made to three public bodies in Galway last year.

They are among the 41,660 requests made nationally, which is a rise of 11 per cent on 2023.

The Galway breakdown is 146 to Galway City Council, 140 rto Galway County Council and 79 requests made to University of Galway.

The FOI Act provides a number of rights for the public including a right to access records held by public bodies.

The number of requests made last year is the highest since a new FOI Act was introduced in 2014, and is up 49% since 2015.

