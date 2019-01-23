360 thousand euro allocated to Galway festivals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 360-thousand euro in funding has been allocated to five Galway festivals.

The allocation is part of a 3 million euro investment by Fáilte Ireland in festivals nationwide.

The largest award in Galway has been granted to Galway International Arts Festival amounting to 300-thousand euro while 30-thousand euro has been awarded to Galway International Oyster and Seafood Festival.

Galway Film Fleadh is receiving 16-thousand euro in funding while 10-thousand euro has been allocated to the Comedy Carnival and 8-thousand-500 euro has been awarded to Clifden Arts Festival.

Head of Festivals at Fáilte Ireland Ciara Sugrue says they want to increase the volume of overseas visitors.

