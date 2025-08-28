  • Services

36 million euro investment for Inis Oírr pier development

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Just under 36 million euro has been announced for the development of the pier on Inis Oírr.

Gaeltacht Minister Dara Calleary and Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers are to visit the Aran Island later today (thurs aug 28)

The contract has been awarded to Ward & Burke Construction and works are expected to be completed within two years.

They include the construction of a concrete pier extension, a breakwater for better protection from waves and storms, along with increased vessel space.

Minister Calleary says this project will ensure increased safety for island residents while also improving ferry facilities

