35,000 Galway families to receive double Child Benefit payments today

Over 35,000 families across Galway will receive a double payment of Child Benefit today.

The €140 euro monthly payment will rise by €280 euro for each child for this month only, with 676,000 families to benefit across the country.

A social welfare Christmas Bonus payment will also be paid this week to over 1.38 million eligible recipients, including over 67,000 in Galway.

That payment will go to pensioners, people with disabilities, carers and lone parents.

Both the Christmas Bonus and Double Child Benefit payments are paid automatically, people do not need to apply.

The full list of Budget 2025 Social Protection measures is available at Gov.ie/Budget2025.