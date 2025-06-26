€34m investment as UG chosen as HealthTech Hub headquarters

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University of Galway is to be the headquarters for a new €34 million medtech programme.

The Research Ireland programme will see University of Galway in partnership with ATU and the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland.

The ARC Hub for HeathTech aims to fast-track research breakthroughs into commercial healthcare solutions.

Director of ARC, Professor Garry Duffy, says 23 projects have been selected to kick off the major investment.

