  • Services

Services

34 Galway primary schools win prestigious Research Ireland Curious Minds Award

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 3 minutes read

34 Galway primary schools win prestigious Research Ireland Curious Minds Award
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

34 primary schools in Galway have won a Research Ireland Curious Minds Award for 2025.  

The announcement was made yesterday by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, James Lawless TD at a virtual Awards Ceremony in hundreds of classrooms throughout Ireland.

Funded by Research Ireland, this annual initiative seeks to ignite a passion for science, technology, engineering, and maths in primary pupils, their families, and educators throughout Ireland.

Each year, thousands of students around the country delve into fascinating topics by conducting a range of practical challenges with The Research Ireland Curious Minds Silver, Gold and Platinum Awards presented to the schools in recognition for their dedication to hands-on, curiosity-driven learning in STEM disciplines.

This year, in Galway, 32 schools received the Gold Award, one received the Silver Award, and one received the Platinum Award.

The recipient schools from Galway and the award types are:

Application Type School Address Address 2
Gold Award Athenry Primary School Knockaunglass Athenry
Gold Award Baile Mór Shíol Anmchadha Laurencetown Ballinasloe
Gold Award Ballinderreen N.S. Ballinderreen Kilcolgan
Gold Award Ballyglass NS Baile Glas Ard Rathain
Gold Award Cappataggle NS Cappataggle Ballinasloe
Gold Award Claddagh National School An Cladach An Gaillimh
Silver Award Kilchreest Central Sch Kilchreest Co Galway
Platinum Award Killeen N.S. Ballyshrule Portumna
Gold Award Knocknacarra Educate Together NS Brooklawn House Galway West Business Park
Gold Award Leitrim N.S Liathdruim Coill Breac Baile Locha Riach
Gold Award Mercy Primary School St Francis St Galway
Gold Award Newcastle NS, Athenry Newcastle Athenry
Gold Award S N Bhride Turloughmore Co Galway
Gold Award S N Caladh Na Muc Ros Cathail Co Na Gaillimhe
Gold Award S N Mhuire Lisin Na Coille Uran Mor
Gold Award S N Naomh Iosef Bothar An Chlochair Cinn Mhara
Gold Award S N Naomh Padraig An Chloch Bhreac An Fhairche
Gold Award Sacred Heart National School Williamstown Williamstown Castlerea
Gold Award Scoil Áine Naofa Loch Cútra Gort
Gold Award Scoil Chaitríona Junior Renmore Co Galway
Gold Award Scoil Íde Ardnamara Salthill
Gold Award SCOIL MHUIRE GAN SMAL Ballygar Co Roscommon
Gold Award Scoil Mhuire Naofa Mionloch Beal Atha Na Slua
Gold Award Scoil Mhuire, Clarinbridge Clarinbridge Co Galway
Gold Award Scoil Náisiúnta Leitir Mealláin Leitir Meallain Co na Gaillimhe
Gold Award Scoil Naomh Sheosaimh Rathun Bearna
Gold Award Scoil Pádraig Naofa, Creigmhór Cregmore Claregalway
Gold Award Sn Baile An Mhuilinn Baile An Mhuillinn Tuam
Gold Award St Feichin’s N.S. Abbey Loughrea
Gold Award St. Augustine’s N.S. Clontuskert Cluain Tuaiscirt Beal Atha Na Sluagh
Gold Award St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra NS Western Distributor Road Galway
Gold Award St. Joseph’s N.S. Woodford Woodford Loughrea
Gold Award St. Patrick’s NS Fothaine Ath Eascrach
Gold Award Tirellan Heights N S Headford Road Galway

 

More like this:
no_space
Uisce Éireann advises of planned outage for customers in the Knocknacarra area on Monday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUisce Eireann customers in the Knocknacarra area will...

no_space
Roisin Fahy to represent Galway in 2025 Miss Ireland this evening

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRoisin Fahey from Killnadeema in Loughrea will repres...

no_space
Connemara West to launch new strategic plan tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConnemara West, the community development company bas...

no_space
Academic marks equality battle’s 10th anniversary

Dr Micheline Sheehy Skeffington is marking the 10th anniversary of her landmark Equality Tribunal...

no_space
Charity’s fundraising drive to help more than 31,000 family carers in Galway

More than 31,000 family carers across Galway are providing round-the-clock care for loved ones wh...

no_space
Special School in Galway is transformed by the work of 80 volunteers

A remarkable transformation has taken place at St Joseph’s Special School in Galway — thanks to t...

no_space
Two Government Ministers to meet Gaeltacht housing groups in Connemara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Government Ministers will be in Connemara today m...

no_space
Galway's Jane O'Leary to receive National Concert Hall Lifetime Achievement Award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWorld renowned Galway composer Jane O'Leary is to rec...

no_space
Datavant announces Bonham Quay campus as Galway HQ for its global R&D centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDatavant, the health data platform, has announced the...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up