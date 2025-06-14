34 Galway primary schools win prestigious Research Ireland Curious Minds Award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

34 primary schools in Galway have won a Research Ireland Curious Minds Award for 2025.

The announcement was made yesterday by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, James Lawless TD at a virtual Awards Ceremony in hundreds of classrooms throughout Ireland.

Funded by Research Ireland, this annual initiative seeks to ignite a passion for science, technology, engineering, and maths in primary pupils, their families, and educators throughout Ireland.

Each year, thousands of students around the country delve into fascinating topics by conducting a range of practical challenges with The Research Ireland Curious Minds Silver, Gold and Platinum Awards presented to the schools in recognition for their dedication to hands-on, curiosity-driven learning in STEM disciplines.

This year, in Galway, 32 schools received the Gold Award, one received the Silver Award, and one received the Platinum Award.

The recipient schools from Galway and the award types are: