34 Galway primary schools win prestigious Research Ireland Curious Minds Award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
34 primary schools in Galway have won a Research Ireland Curious Minds Award for 2025.
The announcement was made yesterday by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, James Lawless TD at a virtual Awards Ceremony in hundreds of classrooms throughout Ireland.
Funded by Research Ireland, this annual initiative seeks to ignite a passion for science, technology, engineering, and maths in primary pupils, their families, and educators throughout Ireland.
Each year, thousands of students around the country delve into fascinating topics by conducting a range of practical challenges with The Research Ireland Curious Minds Silver, Gold and Platinum Awards presented to the schools in recognition for their dedication to hands-on, curiosity-driven learning in STEM disciplines.
This year, in Galway, 32 schools received the Gold Award, one received the Silver Award, and one received the Platinum Award.
The recipient schools from Galway and the award types are:
|Application Type
|School
|Address
|Address 2
|Gold Award
|Athenry Primary School
|Knockaunglass
|Athenry
|Gold Award
|Baile Mór Shíol Anmchadha
|Laurencetown
|Ballinasloe
|Gold Award
|Ballinderreen N.S.
|Ballinderreen
|Kilcolgan
|Gold Award
|Ballyglass NS
|Baile Glas
|Ard Rathain
|Gold Award
|Cappataggle NS
|Cappataggle
|Ballinasloe
|Gold Award
|Claddagh National School
|An Cladach
|An Gaillimh
|Silver Award
|Kilchreest Central Sch
|Kilchreest
|Co Galway
|Platinum Award
|Killeen N.S.
|Ballyshrule
|Portumna
|Gold Award
|Knocknacarra Educate Together NS
|Brooklawn House
|Galway West Business Park
|Gold Award
|Leitrim N.S
|Liathdruim Coill Breac
|Baile Locha Riach
|Gold Award
|Mercy Primary School
|St Francis St
|Galway
|Gold Award
|Newcastle NS, Athenry
|Newcastle
|Athenry
|Gold Award
|S N Bhride
|Turloughmore
|Co Galway
|Gold Award
|S N Caladh Na Muc
|Ros Cathail
|Co Na Gaillimhe
|Gold Award
|S N Mhuire
|Lisin Na Coille
|Uran Mor
|Gold Award
|S N Naomh Iosef
|Bothar An Chlochair
|Cinn Mhara
|Gold Award
|S N Naomh Padraig
|An Chloch Bhreac
|An Fhairche
|Gold Award
|Sacred Heart National School Williamstown
|Williamstown
|Castlerea
|Gold Award
|Scoil Áine Naofa
|Loch Cútra
|Gort
|Gold Award
|Scoil Chaitríona Junior
|Renmore
|Co Galway
|Gold Award
|Scoil Íde
|Ardnamara
|Salthill
|Gold Award
|SCOIL MHUIRE GAN SMAL
|Ballygar
|Co Roscommon
|Gold Award
|Scoil Mhuire Naofa
|Mionloch
|Beal Atha Na Slua
|Gold Award
|Scoil Mhuire, Clarinbridge
|Clarinbridge
|Co Galway
|Gold Award
|Scoil Náisiúnta Leitir Mealláin
|Leitir Meallain
|Co na Gaillimhe
|Gold Award
|Scoil Naomh Sheosaimh
|Rathun
|Bearna
|Gold Award
|Scoil Pádraig Naofa, Creigmhór
|Cregmore
|Claregalway
|Gold Award
|Sn Baile An Mhuilinn
|Baile An Mhuillinn
|Tuam
|Gold Award
|St Feichin’s N.S.
|Abbey
|Loughrea
|Gold Award
|St. Augustine’s N.S. Clontuskert
|Cluain Tuaiscirt
|Beal Atha Na Sluagh
|Gold Award
|St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra NS
|Western Distributor Road
|Galway
|Gold Award
|St. Joseph’s N.S. Woodford
|Woodford
|Loughrea
|Gold Award
|St. Patrick’s NS
|Fothaine
|Ath Eascrach
|Gold Award
|Tirellan Heights N S
|Headford Road
|Galway