33 motorcyclists seriously injured in Galway over 5 year period

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

33 motorcyclists were seriously injured on Galway roads between 2020 and 2024.

That’s according to new figures from the RSA, which show Dublin and Cork had the highest figures.

The Galway figure accounts for 4 per cent of the national total, compared to 29 per cent for Dublin, 12 for Cork, 6 for Meath, and 5 per cent for Kildare.

Between 2020 and 2024, 105 motorcyclists were killed on Irish roads, and a further 884 were seriously injured.

This accounts for 14 per cent of all road deaths and 12 per cent of serious injuries.

All of the deaths were male, and when it comes to serious injuries, men also accounted for 93 percent of the total.

Half of all fatalities happened at the weekend, and the vast majority were on rural roads.

Two thirds of cases involved collision with another vehicle; while a third were single vehicle collisions.

Failure to observe was identified as the most common factor in multi-vehicle collisions that resulted in serious injuries.

The RSA is urging drivers to show increased vigilance, and take a second look before pulling out or turning.