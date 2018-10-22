325 thousand euro allocated to Fahy Road in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 325 thousand euro has been allocated to the development of Fahy Road in Ballinasloe.

The works will be part of a county-wide 3 year roads programme.

However, Fahy Road has been prioritised as the number one project in Ballinasloe meaning it will be the first project to get underway in the area.

The 2 and a half kilometre road links the Kilconnell-Cappataggle road to the Aughrim-Kilconnell road.

Ballinasloe Councillor Tim Broderick says the road is well populated and residents there have had to deal with a poor quality road for many years now.

He says it’s the only deficient road in a network of good quality roads in the area. More on this story at 11…