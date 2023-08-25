3,200 Galway students to receive Leaving Cert results this morning
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 3,200 students across Galway will receive their Leaving Certificate results this morning.
They’ll be available online from 10AM – with students reminded to have their PPSN, Leaving Cert number and password to hand.
60,000 pupils nationwide will receive their results, which have artificially adjusted upwards to bring them in line with record high sets of results over recent years.
Meanwhile the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union is wishing the best of luck to students getting their Leaving Cert results today.
It’s reminding them the National Parents and Students Leaving Cert Helpline on 1800 265 165 is a free and confidential service.
It’s open from 10am to 6pm today.
