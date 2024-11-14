31 candidates declared in three Galway constituencies ahead of deadline at noon on Saturday

A total of 31 people have declared as candidates in the three Galway constituencies ahead of deadline at noon on Saturday

In Galway West 17 candidates have declared so far for the five seat constituency

In Galway East, where there are 4 seats to be filled this time round, 13 candidates have declared to this point

Returning Officer for Galway West and East, Marian Chambers Higgins says anyone wishing to make an appointment can do so at galwayreturningofficer@gmail.com

In the three seat Roscommon/Galway, where Deputy Returning Officer Olivia Bushell is in charge, just one candidate has declared so far

All Returning Officers will be in their offices tomorrow (Fri) from 10am to 12pm and from 2 to 5pm while on Saturday the hours are 10am to 12pm

All candidates have the right to withdraw their declaration until noon on Monday