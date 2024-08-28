Around three thousand students across Galway city and county will be recieving first round CAO offers today.

The class of 2024 celebrated their Leaving Certificate results last Friday, with grade inflation once again occurring.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Students can log onto their requested course from 2PM this afterrnoon to see if they have been successful in their application.

Eileen Keleghan Head of Communications with the CAO says it isn’t possible for applicants to change their mind at this time.

The post 3,000 Galway students receiving first round CAO offers today appeared first on Galway Bay FM.