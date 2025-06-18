300 Galway community groups to get funding under the Local Enhancement Programme

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Over 300 Galway community groups are to get funding under the government’s Local Enhancement Programme

It provides small scale funding for non-profit community and voluntary groups in the city and county

It’s funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered by the Local Community Development Committee in each local authority area

Disability Minister and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says such funding really helps local community projects

PROJECTS TO RECEIVE FUNDING

19th Galway Athenry Scout Group €1,500.00

Tuam Scout Group Tuam €3,000.00

Abbey Muintir na Tíre Loughrea €2,800.00

Abbeyknockmoy Parish Society CLG Tuam €1,000.00

Activity and Social Group Ardrahan Gort €1,500.00

An Seid – Cumann na bhFear Carraroe €650.00

Annaghdown GAA Corrandulla €750.00

Annaghdown Heritage Society Corrandulla €300.00

Annaghdown/Corrandulla Active Age Group €600.00

Galway County ARC Clifden CLG Clifden €500.00

Athenry CFR Group Craughwell €1,000.00

Athenry Community Council CLG Athenry €2,000.00

Athenry Men’s Shed Athenry €3,800.00

Ballinakill Community Hall Loughrea €500.00

Ballinasloe and District Heritage Society €800.00

Ballinasloe Care and Repair €1,000.00

Ballinasloe Social Services €2,000.00

Ballinasloe Town Hall CLG €3,500.00

Ballinasloe Traveller Women’s Group €290.00

Ballinderreen Community Centre €1,500.00

Ballygar Men’s Shed €1,000.00

Ballygar Tidy Towns €500.00

Ballyglunin Community Development CLG Tuam €580.00

Ballymacward Hall Management Committee Ballinasloe 3,500.00

Barnaderg Foroige Club Tuam €1,500.00

Boula Hall Development Group Portumna €2,000.00

Caherlistrane Kilcoona Community Games Shrule €350.00

Cairde na Cranoige Rosmuc €2,500.00

Carnmore Community Centre Carnmore €3,000.00

Carrabane Parish Hall Athenry €5,000.00

Carraroe Hall Committee An Cheathrá Rua €500.00

Castleblakeney Church Restoration Association Ltd Ballinasloe €2,500.00

Ceoltóirí an Dairín Kilcolgan €900.00

Claregalway Active Retired Group Claregalway €600.00

Claregalway Drama Festival Claregalway €1,000.00

Clarinbridge Cairde Club Clarinbridge €600.00

Clarinbridge Men’s Shed Clarinbridge €675.00

Clifden Bridge Club Clifden €600.00

Clifden ICA Clifden €1,000.00

Clonberne Community Centre CLG Ballinasloe €1,450.00

Club Mara Chonamara Láir-Forbairt Chonamara Láir Teo Conamara €1,000.00

Club Óige Ros a’ Mhíl Baile na nAbhann €700.00

Club Rónáin Oileain Arann €1,200.00

Coiste Forbartha an Mháma CLG An Maam €2,900.00

Coiste Pobail Ros a’ Mhíl Rosmuc €2,000.00

Coiste Pobail Ros Muc Rosmuc €650.00

Coláiste Cuimhneachain An Phiarsaigh Rosmuc €1,000.00

Comhairle Ceantar na nOileán Cuideachta faoi Theorainn Rathaí-ocht Leitirmor €5,000.00

Comhairle Muintir an Chaisil CFTR An Caiseal €5,000.00

Comhar Chuigéal Teoranta Lettermullen €1,000.00

Comharchumann Mhic Dara An Cheathra Rua €1,000.00

Comharchumann Shailearna Teo Indreabhan €1,000.00

Connemara West Plc Letterfrack €700.00

Corofin Community Development Association CLG Tuam €2,616.00

Creggs Kilbegnet Hall Committee Creggs €500.00

Cró na bhfear / Moycullen Men’s Shed Moycullen €1,450.00

Cró na mBan Maigh Cuilinn/Moycullen Women’s Shed Moycullen €1,300.00

Cumann Peil na Mban Maigh Cuilinn Moycullen €400.00

Dunmore Community Games Dunmore €400.00

Dunmore Development Group Playground Committee Dunmore €1,800.00

Dunmore Foróige Dunmore €1,200.00

Eyrecourt & District Cardiac First Responders Ballinasloe €1,000.00

Eyrecourt & District Community Development Company Limited Ballinasloe €500.00

Fohenagh Killure Kilgerril Community Council Ballinasloe €850.00

Fr. Sammon Community Centre CLG Athenry €500.00

County Community Games Kinvara €200.00

Garrafrauns Community Council Dunmore €3,000.00

Glenamaddy Community Garden Dunmore €227.00

Glinsk Community Development Soc Ltd Ballinasloe €1,000.00

Golden Girls Ladies Club Tuam €1,000.00

Gort Community Council Ltd Gort €1,000.00

Gort ICA Guild Gort €850.00

Halla na bhForbacha Furbo €500.00

Headford and District Association Headford €900.00

Headford Men’s Shed Headford €750.00

Inishbofin Community Services Programme Co. Ltd Inishbofin €1,000.00

Ionad Pobal Cill Chiaráin Conamara €3,500.00

Kilbegnet Ballinakill Historical Society Creggs €2,800.00

Kilcoona Development Association Headford €1,400.00

Killalaghton Hall Committee Ballinasloe €500.00

Kilnadeema Leitrim Community Games Kylebrack €400.00

Kilrickle Community Hall Committee Loughrea €3,500.00

Kiltullagh Killimordaly CFR Loughrea €1,000.00

Kinvara Ballinderreen Tree Gang Kilcolgan €500.00

Kinvara ICA Kinvara €650.00

Lackagh Museum & Community Development Association Athenry €2,500.00

Leenane Development Association Leenane €2,000.00

Leitrim Ballydugan Community Centre and Field Loughrea €2,900.00

Loughrea Men’s Shed Loughrea €3,180.00

Make a Difference Youth Club Tuam Tuam €2,000.00Marconi Men’s Shed Clifden Tullyvoheen, Clifden €3,840.00

Maree Community Development Company CLG Oranmore €3,000.00

Menlough Hall Committee Ballinasloe €500.00

Menlough Skehana Ladies Club Ballinasloe €650.00

Men’s Shed Headford Headford €2,800.00

Milltown Defibrillator Group Tuam €500.00

Milltown Heritage Group C/O Milltown Development Co Ltd Tuam €900.00

Monivea Community Council Athenry €400.00

Mountbellew Bridge Club Mountbellew €2,000.00

Mountbellew Community Centre Mountbellew €3,000.00

Mountbellew Men’s Shed Mountbellew €3,400.00

Mountbellew Women’s Shed Ballinasloe €375.00

Moycullen Active Retirement Association Moycullen €1,602.00

Moycullen Film Club Moycullen €600.00

Moycullen Heritage Cumann Staire Ruaidhrí– Fhlaitheartaigh Moycullen €260.00

Moycullen Men’s Shed Moycullen €440.00

Moylough and District Community Council Moylough €900.00

Moylough Sportsfield Committee Moylough €5,000.00

New Inn Community Development Ballinasloe €1,000.00

New Inn Playground Development Group Ballinasloe €5,000.00

Oranmore Bridge Club Oranmore €2,000.00

Oranmore Community First Responders Group Oranmore €1,000.00

Oranmore Men’s Shed Oranmore €1,460.00

Páirc Spraoi Iorras Aithneach Conamara €3,000.00

Pastime Chonamara Inverin €500.00

Pobal Maméain Teo Recess €1,600.00

Portomna Beo Nature & Wildlife Group Portumna €395.00

Community Development Council Ltd Roundstone €600.00

Scouting Ireland Killannin Roscahill €400.00

Seid na bhFear agus na mBan Ceantar na nOileán Leitirmor €3,000.00

Seid na bhFear Dhuiche Sheoigheach Cor na Mona €2,600.00

Seid na bhFear Ros Muc/Ros Muc Men’s Shed Rosmuc €210.00

Shannonside Community Group Woodford €500.00

Skehana & District Heritage Group Ballinasloe €1,300.00

St. Catherine’s Hall Committee Ballinasloe €5,000.00

St. Teresa’s, St. Anne’s, St. Grellan’s Residents Association Ballinasloe €750.00

Teach Ceoil, Connemara West plc Woodford €1,000.00

The Mall Theatre & Cinema CLG Tuam €3,000.00

The Oughterard Courthouse Conservation and Heritage Company Limited €4,000.00

The Parish Shed Monivea Athenry €800.00

Tommy Larkins GAA Club Loughrea €1,000.00

Tuam Bridge Club €2,000.00

Tuam Men’s Shed €800.00

Tuam Sociaball €750.00

Tuam Women’s Shed €950.00

Tynagh Abbey Duniry Men’s Shed Kylebrack €2,600.00

Williamstown Playground Committee €3,000.00

Youth Work Ireland Galway Tuam €750.00