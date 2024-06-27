300 attend public meeting over plans for major power generator in Portumna

Over 300 residents gathered in Portumna Town Hall last night for an information session on plans for a proposed Gas Plant in the area.

There are plans to build a Reserve Gas Fired Generator and battery storage area on the N65, around 3km outside of Portumna.





The project has been deemed to be a project of Strategic Importance and so was submitted to An Bord Pleanála without public consultation.

Residents are critising the lack of communication in relation to the project, which they believe is totally unsuitable for the area, and will have negative impacts on the community

East Galway Gas Plant Concerned group Paul Madden spoke to John Morley

