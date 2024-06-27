300 attend public meeting over plans for major power generator in Portumna
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Over 300 residents gathered in Portumna Town Hall last night for an information session on plans for a proposed Gas Plant in the area.
There are plans to build a Reserve Gas Fired Generator and battery storage area on the N65, around 3km outside of Portumna.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The project has been deemed to be a project of Strategic Importance and so was submitted to An Bord Pleanála without public consultation.
Residents are critising the lack of communication in relation to the project, which they believe is totally unsuitable for the area, and will have negative impacts on the community
East Galway Gas Plant Concerned group Paul Madden spoke to John Morley
John will be exploring the meeting in full on Galway Talks from 9
The post 300 attend public meeting over plans for major power generator in Portumna appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Enter a bygone era in Krakow
With the temperatures already soaring at seaside hotspots this summer, there will be some who pre...
Galway In Days Gone By
1924 Sanatorium opened In the order the Concannon grant of £500 might be secured, it had be...
Little inside knowledge is a good and dangerous thing
A Different View with Dave O’Connell It was a normal news day way back in 1997 when the call c...
Irish talent in spotlight at annual Film Fleadh
Arts Week with Judy Murphy Buy tickets.” That was the plea from the Galway Film Fleadh’s Direc...
A little plea from the heart just just ‘to keep it down a little bit’
Country Living with Francis Farragher If you look up the definition of the word curmudgeon in ...
House with history attached on Maunsells Road, Galway
The location is one of the most desirable in the city and the history of this unique family home ...
Galway rout Laois to set-up a quarter-final with Dublin
Galway 7-22 Laois 1-5 By Darren Kelly in Duggan Park In glorious hot sunshine on Sunday,...
Galway athletes set sights on National Championships
This weekend sees the highlight of the domestic athletics calendar take place, with the two-day N...
Galway United return from mid-season break with daunting trip to league leaders
Galway United return to action this Friday after the midseason break with the toughest of tests i...