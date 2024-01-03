New electric car sales increased by 30 percent in Galway in 2023 compared to the year previous.

However, petrol was the most popular fuel-type sold throughout the country, accounting for 30 percent of all sales.





The Society of the Irish Motor Industry has released its official new vehicle registrations statistics for 2023.

823 new EVs were sold throughout Galway city and county last year – that’s almost 200 more than in 2022.

Nationwide, new electric car registrations were up by over 45 percent – with almost 23,000 sold in 2023.

In terms of fuel type, petrol accounted for 30 percent of car sales, and diesel 22 percent – while electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid accounted for the remaining sales.

The hatchback continues to remain Ireland’s top selling car body type of 2023.

While grey has retained the top selling colour title for the eight year running.

The post 30 percent increase in new electric car sales in Galway in 2023 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.