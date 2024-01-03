  • Services

Services

30 percent increase in new electric car sales in Galway in 2023

Published:

30 percent increase in new electric car sales in Galway in 2023
Share story:

New electric car sales increased by 30 percent in Galway in 2023 compared to the year previous.

However, petrol was the most popular fuel-type sold throughout the country, accounting for 30 percent of all sales.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry has released its official new vehicle registrations statistics for 2023.

823 new EVs were sold throughout Galway city and county last year – that’s almost 200 more than in 2022.

Nationwide, new electric car registrations were up by over 45 percent – with almost 23,000 sold in 2023.

In terms of fuel type, petrol accounted for 30 percent of car sales, and diesel 22 percent – while electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid accounted for the remaining sales.

The hatchback continues to remain Ireland’s top selling car body type of 2023.

While grey has retained the top selling colour title for the eight year running.

The post 30 percent increase in new electric car sales in Galway in 2023 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Boston Scientific lodges plans for hundreds of new parking spaces at Ballybrit

Boston Scientific is seeking planning permission for hundreds of new parking spaces at the Ballyb...

no_space
Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton keen to expand pilot drug overdose training programme

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton is keen to expand a pilot drug overdose tr...

no_space
Concerns over pace of progress for Mountbellew Wastewater Treatment Scheme

Concerns are being raised over the pace of progress being made on development of the Mountbellew ...

no_space
Mace Head on the Connemara Coast registers strongest period of sustained wind in 2023.

The strongest period of sustained wind experienced at Met Éireann weather recording station in 20...

no_space
Caherlistrane woman nominated for IFA National Treasurer election

Caherlistrane’s Rose Mary McDonagh has been nominated to go forward for the IFA’s Nat...

no_space
Delays with building of Merlin Park surgical hub

Delays with the building of the Merlin Park surgical hub mean that the original aim of it opening...

no_space
Missing Claregalway man found safe and well

Missing Claregalway man Robert Murphy has been found safe and well The 23-year-old was was report...

no_space
Night-time water restrictions for Tully in Connemara

Night-time water restrictions have been put in place for Tully in Connemara The action is due to ...

no_space
Connacht see highest increase in house prices at end of 2023

Connacht see highest increase in house prices at end of 2023 Counties in Connacht ended 2023 with...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up