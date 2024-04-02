30 percent decrease in new EV registrations in Galway this year
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There has been a 31 percent decrease in registrations for new electric vehicles in Galway so far this year.
Since January 1st 2024, 253 new EVs have been registered across the city and county.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
That’s a drop of more than a hundred registrations compared to the same period in 2023.
Nationally, there has been a 14 percent decrease in new EV registrations, with almost 8,000 registered between January and March of this year.
In terms of fuel type, petrol remains king, accounting for a third of all new car sales – that’s followed by diesel on 23 percent, and hybrid at 21 percent.
The post 30 percent decrease in new EV registrations in Galway this year appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Motorist in Kilcolgan caught driving 124km/h in an 80 zone in Easter crackdown
Three people were killed on the roads and over 170 drivers were arrested on over the Easter Bank ...
Inis Mór named in top 10 most underrated islands in Europe
Inis Mór has been named among the top 10 most underrated islands in Europe. Global site Big 7 Tra...
Young family carers from Tuam fighting for extra support from Galway County Council
Two young family carers from Tuam are fighting for extra support from Galway County Council. At a...
Some CCTV risks identified despite overall highly positive inspection of UHG Mental Health Unit
The Adult Acute Mental Health Unit at UHG has been found to have a high-risk rate of non-complian...
Garda appeal after “extensive damage” caused during burglary at Temperance Hall in Loughrea
Gardaí have issued an appeal after “extensive” damage was caused to Temperance Hall i...
Green light for long-sought ambulance base at Recess in Connemara
The green light has been given for an ambulance base at Recess in Connemara. The proposed base is...
Number of Ukrainians employed in Galway has doubled in past year
The number of Ukrainian refugees now employed in Galway has doubled in the past year. As of March...
Councillor “blue in the face” trying to secure new automated toilets for Ballyloughane
A city councillor says she’s “blue in the face” trying to secure new state-of-t...
HSE figures show 300 children in Galway waiting up to a year for speech and language assessment or therapy
Figures from the HSE show that over 300 children in Galway are waiting up to a year for speech an...