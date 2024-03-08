3% turnout so far in Galway on referendum vote
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There’s a 3% turnout so far in Galway on the referendum vote
Voting is underway at 345 polling stations in Galway East and Galway West.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
This includes the polling stations on the Aran Islands and Inishbofin.
No variation has been reported so far regarding rural and urban turnout.
Polling stations remain open until 10 tonight except for Inishbofin where stations will close an hour earlier at 9pm.
The Galway outcomes will be announced along with the rest of the constituencies at the national count centre in Dublin tomorrow evening.
The post 3% turnout so far in Galway on referendum vote appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Turnout between 7 and 10% so far in Galway on referendum vote
Latest figures show a turnout of between 7 and 10% in Galway on the referendum vote Referendum vo...
Students from 5 Galway schools presented with Special Irish Recognition Awards by University of Galway
34 students from 5 Galway schools have been honoured at a ceremony at the University of Galway fo...
New OPW office in Headford described as impressive, efficient building
The newly opened OPW office in Headford has been described as a really efficient and impressive b...
Plans moving forward for new elective hospital at Merlin Park
Plans are moving forward for a new elective hospital planned at Merlin Park. The long sought proj...
Local Councillor claims out-of-control dogs wreaking havoc on farms
A local councillor is claiming out of control dogs are wreaking havoc on farms right across the c...
Referendum voting to take place at 345 Galway polling stations today
Referendum voting is to take place at 345 Galway polling stations all day today(Fri Mar 8) This i...
Salthill Fives set to provide economic boost for the area
It will be a two-in-a-row this summer for the revamped Salthill Fives soccer tournament with the ...
Galway Active Travel schemes becoming a byword for waste
Bradley Bytes - a sort of political column with Dara Bradley The publication of Galway’s Activ...
Galway City Council urged not to build housing on green spaces in estates
A motion calling on Galway City Council not to build on any green spaces in one of the oldest cit...