3 million euro extension approved for Holy Rosary College Mountbellew

3 million euro extension approved for Holy Rosary College Mountbellew
3 million euro extension approved for Holy Rosary College Mountbellew

A 3 million euro extension has been approved for Holy Rosary College Mountbellew by Education Minister Norma Foley

It comprises one General Classroom, five Special Education Rooms, a Science Lab, a Home Economics Room, a Graphics Room, a Construction Studies Room, a Technology Room & Prep Area and an Art Room.


Local Fine Gael Deputy Ciaran Cannon says this major investment fosters diversity of education and subject choice and says all schools deserve world class facilities

