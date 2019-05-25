2nd Count: Gort-Kinvara

Gort-Kinvara
Electorate 17,335
Seats 5
Total Poll 10,335
Spoiled votes 178
Valid Poll 10,157
Quota 1,693
Second Count
PJ Murphy (FG) 1,615 (+281) 1,896
Martina Kinnane (FF) 1,479 (+76) 1,555
Gerry Finnerty (FF) 818 (+150) 968
Kevin Fahey (FF) 812 (+109) 921
Fionn Kiely ( FG) 597 (+139) 736
Geraldine Donohue (Ind) 537 (+86) 623
Hubert Geoghegan (Ind) 407 (+74) 481
Declan Diviney (Ind) 390 (+73) 463
Cormac Mac Gowan (I4C) 429 (+32) 461
Emma O’Connell (Renua) 322 (+38) 360
Murphy ELECTED
First Count:
Joe Byrne (FG) 2,751 ELECTED
PJ Murphy (FG) 1,615
Martina Kinnane (FF) 1,479
Gerry Finnerty (FF) 818
Kevin Fahey (FF) 812
Fionn Kiely ( FG) 597
Geraldine Donohue (Ind) 537
Cormac Mac Gowan (I4C) 429
Hubert Geoghegan (Ind) 407
Declan Diviney (Ind) 390
Emma O’Connell (Renua) 322
Joe Byrne ELECTED