2nd Count City Central

It remains neck-and-neck in the battle for the fifth and sixth seats in Galway City Central.

Following the distribution of Mike Cubbard’s surplus, five candidates are in the running for the final two seats.

Colette Connolly (Ind), Sharon Nolan (Soc Dems), Claire Hillery (Green), and John McDonagh (Lab) are all in the running. Imelda Byrne (FF) is close behind them.

Patrick Feeney, Daragh O’Flaherty and James O’Toole have all been eliminated and their transfers are now being counted.

Galway City Central:

Electorate: 16,241

Total Poll: 8,146

Spoiled Votes: 144

Total Valid poll: 8,002

Quota: 1,144

First Count:

Byrne, Imelda FF 490

Connolly, Collette Ind 493

Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú 429

Crowe, Ollie FF 1,008

Cubbard, Mike Ind 1,292 ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG 694

Feeney, Patrick Ind 1

Geraghty, Mike Ind 243

Hoare, Eddie FG 854

Lohan, Mark SF 328

Loughnane, Joe PBP 377

McDonagh, John Lab 527

Nolan, Sharon SocDems 515

O’Connor, Martina Greens 544

O’Flaherty, Darragh Ind 83

O’Toole, James Ind 124

Cubbard elected

SECOND COUNT:

Distribution of Cubbard’s surplus:

Byrne, Imelda FF (+7) 497

Connolly, Collette Ind (+17) 510

Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+5) 434

Crowe, Ollie FF (+16) 1,024

Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED

Fahy, Frank FG (+15) 709

Feeney, Patrick Ind (+1) 2

Geraghty, Mike Ind (+13) 256

Hoare, Eddie FG (+12) 866

Lohan, Mark SF (+8) 336

Loughnane, Joe PBP (+9) 386

McDonagh, John Lab (+20) 547

Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+10) 525

O’Connor, Martina Greens (+8) 552

O’Flaherty, Darragh Ind (+3) 86

O’Toole, James Ind (+4) 128

Non-transferable: 0

Patrick Feeney (Ind), Daragh O’Flaherty (Ind) and James O’Toole (Ind) eliminated.