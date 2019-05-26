2nd Count City Central

It remains neck-and-neck in the battle for the fifth and sixth seats in Galway City Central.
Following the distribution of Mike Cubbard’s surplus, five candidates are in the running for the final two seats.
Colette Connolly (Ind), Sharon Nolan (Soc Dems), Claire Hillery (Green), and John McDonagh (Lab) are all in the running. Imelda Byrne (FF) is close behind them.
Patrick Feeney, Daragh O’Flaherty and James O’Toole have all been eliminated and their transfers are now being counted.
Galway City Central:
Electorate: 16,241
Total Poll: 8,146
Spoiled Votes: 144
Total Valid poll: 8,002
Quota: 1,144
First Count:
Byrne, Imelda FF 490
Connolly, Collette Ind 493
Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú 429
Crowe, Ollie FF 1,008
Cubbard, Mike Ind 1,292 ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG 694
Feeney, Patrick Ind 1
Geraghty, Mike Ind 243
Hoare, Eddie FG 854
Lohan, Mark SF 328
Loughnane, Joe PBP 377
McDonagh, John Lab 527
Nolan, Sharon SocDems 515
O’Connor, Martina Greens 544
O’Flaherty, Darragh Ind 83
O’Toole, James Ind 124
Cubbard elected
SECOND COUNT:
Distribution of Cubbard’s surplus:
Byrne, Imelda FF (+7) 497
Connolly, Collette Ind (+17) 510
Corcoráin, Cormac Ó Aontú (+5) 434
Crowe, Ollie FF (+16) 1,024
Cubbard, Mike Ind ELECTED
Fahy, Frank FG (+15) 709
Feeney, Patrick Ind (+1) 2
Geraghty, Mike Ind (+13) 256
Hoare, Eddie FG (+12) 866
Lohan, Mark SF (+8) 336
Loughnane, Joe PBP (+9) 386
McDonagh, John Lab (+20) 547
Nolan, Sharon SocDems (+10) 525
O’Connor, Martina Greens (+8) 552
O’Flaherty, Darragh Ind (+3) 86
O’Toole, James Ind (+4) 128
Non-transferable: 0
Patrick Feeney (Ind), Daragh O’Flaherty (Ind) and James O’Toole (Ind) eliminated.