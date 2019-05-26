2nd Count Athenry-Oranmore

The second count in the Athenry-Oranmore electoral area has been completed and it was the distribution of James Charity’s surplus after both he and Fianna Fáil’s Albert Dolan were elected on the first count last night.

The Independent candidate topped the poll and exceeded the quota on the first count as did Albert Dolan and the third count is now ongoing and it is the distribution of his surplus of 155 votes.

That count is expected to be completed within the next half hour and it could elect third placed candidate Jim Cuddy (Ind) who is just 35 votes shy of the quota.

The former Sinn Fein councillor and now independent Gabe Cronnelly is expected to take the fourth of the saven seats available when the eliminations of the lower placed candidates takes place.

David Collins of Fine Gael is tipped to take the fifth seat and it will be something of a scramble among four candidates for the remaining two seats.

Meanwhile, counting is also taking place in the Loughrea and Ballinasloe areas but a first count is not expected from these areas until early afternoon.

Athenry-Oranmore LEA

Total electorate 23,796

Seats total poll 12,71

Invalid votes 202

Total valid poll 12,515

Quota 1,565

First count

James Charity (Ind) 1,792

Albert Dolan (FF) 1,720

Jim Cuddy (Ind) 1,457

Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) 1,226

David Collins (FG) 1,163

Liam Carroll (FG) 885

Michael Hannon (FF) 753

Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) 745

Helen Jennings (FG) 734

Josette Farrell (Ind) 647

Louis O’Hara (SF) 507

Kenneth Keavey (GP) 497

Marian Spellman (Lab) 206

Amanda McManus (Ren) 183

Charity and Dolan elected

Second count

Distribution of Charity’s surplus

Jim Cuddy (Ind) +73 1,530

Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +9 1,235

David Collins (FG) +19 1,182

Liam Carroll (FG) +14 899

Michael Hannon (FF) +32 785

Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +5 750

Helen Jennings (FG) +4 738

Josette Farrell (Ind) +17 664

Kenneth Keavey (GP) +31 528

Louis O’Hara (SF) +12 519

Marian Spellman (Lab) +7 213

Amanda McManus (Ren) +4 187