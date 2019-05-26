2nd Count Athenry-Oranmore

The second count in the Athenry-Oranmore electoral area has been completed and it was the distribution of James Charity’s surplus after both he and Fianna Fáil’s Albert Dolan were elected on the first count last night.
The Independent candidate topped the poll and exceeded the quota on the first count as did Albert Dolan and the third count is now ongoing and it is the distribution of his surplus of 155 votes.
That count is expected to be completed within the next half hour and it could elect third placed candidate Jim Cuddy (Ind) who is just 35 votes shy of the quota.
The former Sinn Fein councillor and now independent Gabe Cronnelly is expected to take the fourth of the saven seats available when the eliminations of the lower placed candidates takes place.
David Collins of Fine Gael is tipped to take the fifth seat and it will be something of a scramble among four candidates for the remaining two seats.
Meanwhile, counting is also taking place in the Loughrea and Ballinasloe areas but a first count is not expected from these areas until early afternoon.
Athenry-Oranmore LEA
Total electorate 23,796
Seats total poll 12,71
Invalid votes 202
Total valid poll 12,515
Quota 1,565
First count
James Charity (Ind) 1,792
Albert Dolan (FF) 1,720
Jim Cuddy (Ind) 1,457
Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) 1,226
David Collins (FG) 1,163
Liam Carroll (FG) 885
Michael Hannon (FF) 753
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) 745
Helen Jennings (FG) 734
Josette Farrell (Ind) 647
Louis O’Hara (SF) 507
Kenneth Keavey (GP) 497
Marian Spellman (Lab) 206
Amanda McManus (Ren) 183
Charity and Dolan elected
Second count
Distribution of Charity’s surplus
Jim Cuddy (Ind) +73 1,530
Gabe Cronnolly (Ind) +9 1,235
David Collins (FG) +19 1,182
Liam Carroll (FG) +14 899
Michael Hannon (FF) +32 785
Shelly Herterich Quinn (FF) +5 750
Helen Jennings (FG) +4 738
Josette Farrell (Ind) +17 664
Kenneth Keavey (GP) +31 528
Louis O’Hara (SF) +12 519
Marian Spellman (Lab) +7 213
Amanda McManus (Ren) +4 187