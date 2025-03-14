€2m for deep water quay works at Ross an Mhil as project remains stalled

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Funding of more than €2m has been announced towards deep water quay works at Ros an Mhíl Harbour in Connemara.

The allocation comes as the project remains stalled for the foreseeable future following a legal challenge on environmental ground.

Works ground to a sudden halt in late 2023.

The project was first approved in 2018, but works only began in 2022, meaning an extension of planning permission was needed for the €30m project.

But activist group Wild Ireland Defense successfully argued that extension was illegal – meaning the substantially completed work had to be immediately halted.

The ball is now in the court of The Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine, which will have to come back with a carefully prepared application for substitute consent.

How long that will take is unclear at this point, but it’s understood it should happen by the end of the year.