28 Galway pharmacies carrying out free blood pressure checks today
28 pharmacies across Galway are carrying out free blood pressure checks throughout the day.
It’s part of the Irish Pharmacy Union’s partnership with RTÉ’s Operation Transformation to mark National Blood Pressure Day,
University Late Night Pharmacy on Newcastle Road in the city is one of the participating pharmacies.
Anna, the pharmacist in charge of the checks today, outlines the importance of regularly checking blood pressure:
Participating Pharmacies in Galway:
- McSharry’s Pharmacy, Claregalway, Unit 1 Hughes Supermarket, Claregalway, Co. Galway
- Flanagan’s Totalhealth Pharmacy, 92Main street, Headford, Co. Galway
- Healy’s Pharmacy, Society Street, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway
- Killian’s CarePlus Pharmacy, 55 Main St, Loughrea, Co. Galway
- Pinegrove Pharmacy, Tuam Road, Mountbellew, Co. Galway
- Ballygar Pharmacy, Unit 2, High St, Ballygar, Co. Galway
- Hayes & Hayes Totalhealth Pharmacy, St. Brendans Street, Portumna, Co. Galway
- Lavelle’s Pharmacy, Queensgate, 23 Dock Rd, Co. Galway
- University Late Night Pharmacy, Units 1&2 University Halls, Newcastle Road, Co. Galway
- O’Flaherty’s Pharmacy, Unit 14-16 Athenry S.C., Athenry Co. Galway
- Duddy’s Pharmacy, St Brendan’s St, Portumna, Co. Galway, H53R6X5
- E&B Pharmacy ltd, Main Street, Eyrecourt, Co. Galway, H53R962
- Walsh’s Pharmacy, 61 Main St, Loughrea, Co. Galway, H62 Y956
- Moran’s Totalhealth Pharmacy, Main Street, Clifden, Galway, Co. Galway, H71FK63
- Kinvara Pharmacy, The Crane Centre, Main St, Co. Galway, H91 C3KR
- Walsh’s Pharmacy, Corrib Centre, Eyre Street, Co. Galway, H91 CR6T
- Cleary’s Pharmacy, 16 Mary St, Galway City, Co. Galway, H91 DYV9
- Walsh’s Pharmacy, Main Street Spiddal, Co. Galway, H91 E77K
- Walsh’s Pharmacy Spiddal Medical Centre, Spiddal Medical Centre, River Road, Co. Galway, H91 FPP6
- Gilmartin’s Pharmacy Ltd, Bridge Street, Ballyhugh, Gort Co. Galway, H91 HIK8
- Salthill Pharmacy, 145 Upper Salthill, Co. Galway, H91 KC89
- O’Connor’s Moycullen Allcare Pharmacy, Crossroads, Ballycuirke West, Moycullen, Co. Galway, H91 KX5Y
- Molloy’s Pharmacy, Seacrest Shopping Centre, Knocknacarra, Co. Galway, H91 VPX2
- Walsh’s Pharmacy, Orantown Centre, Oranmore Co. Galway, H91 XF51
- Oranmore Pharmacy, Unit 2 Oran point, Oranmore, Co. Galway, h91e688
- Clarinbridge Pharmacy, The Bridge Retail Park, Main Street, Clarinbridge, Co.Galway, H91NTP0
- Lohan’s Pharmacy, 60 Prospect Hill, Co. Galway, H91VX40
- Headford Careplus Pharmacy, Units 8+9 Headford, Church Rd, Co. Galway.
