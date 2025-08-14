  • Services

Services

27 Galway pre-schools to benefit from free lunches under new €4 million fund

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

27 Galway pre-schools to benefit from free lunches under new €4 million fund
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

27 Galway pre-schools are set to benefit from free lunches under a new €4.2 million national fund.

The Bia Blasta scheme will serve 25,000 children in disadvantaged areas across the country.

In Tuam, Bright Sparks Montessori, Kidzone, Little All-Stars Montessori and Creche, Community Childcare and Wiz Kidz Preschool will all take part in the scheme.

Six services in the east will receive funding – including Athenry Community Childcare, Kiltormer Breakfast and Afterschool Club, Ballinasloe Community Childcare Group, Ballinasloe Social Services Preschool, Headstart Montessori School, and Naíonra Ard Mhór.

Sign Out Afterschool Portumna and Happy Feet Pre-School and Aftercare Loughrea will also take part in the programme.

In the west of the county ten preschools are included – Ballyconneely Community Playgroup & Afterschool Service, Cleggan/Claddaghduff Playgroup, Ionad Cúram Leanaí na Cheathrú Rua, Naíolann na nOileán, Naíonra an Chnoic Tir an Fhia, Naíonra Chárna, Naíonra Leitir Meallain, Naíonra Ros Muc, Naíonra Leitir Móir, and Trinity Den Mervue

While in the city, Bright Sparks Claddagh Afterschool, Rainbow Community Childcare, Presentation Preschool, and Sunflowers Creche & Preschool will also receive funding

More like this:
no_space
Athenry to host over 100 global industry leaders for Irish Drinks Forum

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver a hundred global drinks industry leaders will de...

no_space
Do Not Swim Notice issued for Portumna Lake

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Do Not Swim Notice has been issued for Portumna Lak...

no_space
Tom Doyle Motors Open Day in Loughrea

The Opel Vauxhall Club Ireland are delighted and exicited to have been invited to attend an “Open...

no_space
Blackrock tops list of Ireland's favourite sea swimming locations

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSalthill's Blackrock Beach has topped a list of Irela...

no_space
Director of Irish Museum of Modern Art to address climate art project in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Director of the Irish Museum of Modern Art Annie ...

no_space
Works to begin at Nun's Island for €4.3m University of Galway UrbanLab project

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConstruction works are beginning at Nun's Island as p...

no_space
Week-long Do Not Swim notice at Carna beach lifted

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA week-long Do Not Swim notice has been lifted at Tra...

no_space
Works begin at Nun's Island for €4.3m University of Galway UrbanLab project

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConstruction works are beginning at Nun's Island as p...

no_space
Roses from Kilchreest and Connemara represent New Zealand and Dublin for 2025 festival

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo of this years Rose of Tralee contestants are from...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up