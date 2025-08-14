27 Galway pre-schools to benefit from free lunches under new €4 million fund

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

27 Galway pre-schools are set to benefit from free lunches under a new €4.2 million national fund.

The Bia Blasta scheme will serve 25,000 children in disadvantaged areas across the country.

In Tuam, Bright Sparks Montessori, Kidzone, Little All-Stars Montessori and Creche, Community Childcare and Wiz Kidz Preschool will all take part in the scheme.

Six services in the east will receive funding – including Athenry Community Childcare, Kiltormer Breakfast and Afterschool Club, Ballinasloe Community Childcare Group, Ballinasloe Social Services Preschool, Headstart Montessori School, and Naíonra Ard Mhór.

Sign Out Afterschool Portumna and Happy Feet Pre-School and Aftercare Loughrea will also take part in the programme.

In the west of the county ten preschools are included – Ballyconneely Community Playgroup & Afterschool Service, Cleggan/Claddaghduff Playgroup, Ionad Cúram Leanaí na Cheathrú Rua, Naíolann na nOileán, Naíonra an Chnoic Tir an Fhia, Naíonra Chárna, Naíonra Leitir Meallain, Naíonra Ros Muc, Naíonra Leitir Móir, and Trinity Den Mervue

While in the city, Bright Sparks Claddagh Afterschool, Rainbow Community Childcare, Presentation Preschool, and Sunflowers Creche & Preschool will also receive funding