267 people died in EDs in Galway public hospitals over the last five years

267 people have died while in emergency departments at Galway public hospitals over the past five years.

195 deaths occurred in the ED at University Hospital Galway, while a further 72 died in Portiuncula Hospital’s ED.





The figures, presented at this week’s Regional Health Forum West, refer to those who died in emergency departments, or upon arrival to an ED.

239 people died on trollies at University Hospital Limerick since 2019, while there were 150 deaths at Sligo University Hospital, 117 at Mayo University Hospital and 108 at Letterkenny University Hospital.

