€250,000 for Traveller healthy childhood initiative in West

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Funding of quarter of a million euro has been announced for an initiative to promote healthier Traveller childhoods in the West.

It’s called Brighter Beginnings, and aims to support Traveller families to engage with the HSE National Healthy Childhood Programme.

The HSE says Traveller children sometimes miss out of route maternity and childhood interventions that protect them.

These could include vaccines, newborn screenings, and developmental checks.

The HSE says Brighter Beginnings will offer culturally appropriate solutions, to break down barriers and improve overall health.

