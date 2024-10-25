241 people registered as homeless across Galway in September

More like this:
Emergency leak repair works to be carried out on west side of city this morning
Uisce Eireann is warning that residents in Rahoon Road, Cedarwood and Highfield Park may experien...
Galway Rural Development hosts health and wellbeing event
There will be heart checks on offer from Croí, diabetes screening with Total Health while numerou...
Plans taking shape for Park and Ride facilities in Claregalway
Claregalway is one of three areas set to get Park and Ride - the other two are Oranmore and where...
Long-awaited Clifden Regeneration Plan to go to planning this week
The development aims to transform the ‘capital of Connemara’ - creating a Harbour Park, Beach Roa...