  • Services

Services

24-hour security monitoring at Tuam mother-and-baby-home site as excavation works begin on Monday

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

24-hour security monitoring at Tuam mother-and-baby-home site as excavation works begin on Monday
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

24-hour security monitoring will be in place at the Tuam mother-and-baby home site once excavation works begin on Monday.

These preliminary works will take four weeks, with the main works on the complex excavation expected to take around two years.

In recent weeks, the team has engaged with survivors and their families, as well as local residents whose properties adjoin the burial site.

The Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention Tuam is advising anyone who believes they may be related to anyone buried at the site to get in touch through its website.

Daniel MacSweeney, who leads the office has been speaking to Sarah Slevin:

More like this:
no_space
Cillian Keane elected new Cathaoirleach of Athenry-Oranmore district

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCouncillor Cillian Keane has been elected as the new ...

no_space
24-hour security monitoring at Tuam mother-and-baby-home as excavation works begin on Monday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA 24-hour security monitoring will be in place at the...

no_space
Galway links with New Zealand on exchange to boost Irish language in film and animation industry

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway is linking up with New Zealand on an exchange ...

no_space
Calls for end to delays in delivery of ambulance base in Connemara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD Mairéad Farrell is calling for an end ...

no_space
Clarity in September as major Oranmore-Kinvara coastline flood defence study due

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHomes and businesses will finally have clarity on flo...

no_space
County Council says further public consultation for Ring Road not a surprise

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council says it is not surprised by the...

no_space
Premlinary works to start on excavation of mother-and-baby home in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPreliminary works will begin on Monday to enable the ...

no_space
Approval for high-speed internet mast on Inis Oírr

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNational Broadband Ireland has been granted permissio...

no_space
Travel site names Galway Oyster Festival 2nd best summer foodfestival in Europe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA global travel site has named Galway Oyster Festival...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up