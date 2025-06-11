24-hour security monitoring at Tuam mother-and-baby-home as excavation works begin on Monday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A 24-hour security monitoring will be in place at the Tuam mother-and-baby home in Tuam once excavation works begin on Monday.

These preliminary works will take four weeks, with the main works on the complex excavation expected to take around two years.

In recent weeks, the team has engaged with survivors and their families, as well as local residents whose properties adjoin the burial site.

The Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention Tuam is advising anyone who believes they may be related to anyone buried at the site to get in touch through its website.

Daniel MacSweeney, who leads the office