23 local artists receive €411,000 collectively in funding

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
23 local artists have been awarded over €411,000 collectively in funding from the Arts Council.
The Bursary Award aims to support individual artists to concentrate on research and new work.
Recipients can receive up to €20,000 each and represents numerous art sectors including visual arts, dance, circus, street art and more.
Full list of Galway recipients:
Galway City:
Allison, Alex – Circus – €18,652
Auletta, Maria – Children and Young People’s Arts – €8,300
Brennan, Kevin – Visual Arts – €20,000
Divilly, Bernadette – Participatory Arts – €20,000
Fogarty, Philip – Music – €15,500
Macleman, Marielle – Visual Arts – €20,000
McCormack, Mike – Literature (English language) – €20,000
O Donnachadha, Cillian – Children and Young People’s Arts – €18,520
Ryan, Jason – Children and Young People’s Arts – €14,500
Wallis, Ruby – Visual Arts – €15,000
Galway County:
Bermingham, Iarlaith – Visual Arts – €15,000
Byrne, Gillian – Street Arts – €19,379
Costello, Lucy – Literature (Irish language) – €15,000
Daws, Vanessa – Participatory Arts – €20,000
Johnson, Diarmuid – Literature (Irish language) – €20,000
Mchugh, John – Literature (English language) – €20,000
Ni Chonchuir, Nuala – Literature (English language) – €20,000
Ó Scolaí, Darach – Literature (Irish language) – €20,000
Pilatzke, Nathan – Traditional Arts – €16,500
Smith, Ruth – Children and Young People’s Arts – €20,000
Somerville, Maria – Music – €19,260
Walsh, Keith – Film – €15,500