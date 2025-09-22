23 local artists receive €411,000 collectively in funding

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

23 local artists have been awarded over €411,000 collectively in funding from the Arts Council.

The Bursary Award aims to support individual artists to concentrate on research and new work.

Recipients can receive up to €20,000 each and represents numerous art sectors including visual arts, dance, circus, street art and more.

Full list of Galway recipients:

Galway City:

Allison, Alex – Circus – €18,652

Auletta, Maria – Children and Young People’s Arts – €8,300

Brennan, Kevin – Visual Arts – €20,000

Divilly, Bernadette – Participatory Arts – €20,000

Fogarty, Philip – Music – €15,500

Macleman, Marielle – Visual Arts – €20,000

McCormack, Mike – Literature (English language) – €20,000

O Donnachadha, Cillian – Children and Young People’s Arts – €18,520

Ryan, Jason – Children and Young People’s Arts – €14,500

Wallis, Ruby – Visual Arts – €15,000

Galway County:

Bermingham, Iarlaith – Visual Arts – €15,000

Byrne, Gillian – Street Arts – €19,379

Costello, Lucy – Literature (Irish language) – €15,000

Daws, Vanessa – Participatory Arts – €20,000

Johnson, Diarmuid – Literature (Irish language) – €20,000

Mchugh, John – Literature (English language) – €20,000

Ni Chonchuir, Nuala – Literature (English language) – €20,000

Ó Scolaí, Darach – Literature (Irish language) – €20,000

Pilatzke, Nathan – Traditional Arts – €16,500

Smith, Ruth – Children and Young People’s Arts – €20,000

Somerville, Maria – Music – €19,260

Walsh, Keith – Film – €15,500