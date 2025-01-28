  • Services

22 Post Offices across Galway remain closed following Storm Éowyn

22 Post Offices across Galway remain closed following Storm Éowyn
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

22 Post Offices across Galway remain closed following Storm Éowyn, which represents one third of the post offices closed across the country.

The Galway facilities include including Tuam, Roundstone, Rosmuc, Moylough, Mountbellew, Monivea, Milltown, Lettermore, Leenane, Kinvara, Kilconnell, Inishbofin, Glenamaddy, Dunmore, Cummer, Corrandulla, Clarinbridge, Claddaghduff, Carraroe, Carna, Belclare and Abbeyknockmoy.

An Post is warning while some offices are open, social welfare payments could be delayed due to damage to communication systems.

In Galway, these include Gurteeny, Kilkierán and Woodford.

Customers are advised to go to a neighbouring office to collect the payment, as the number of open premises is expected to increase throughout today.

The postal service says letter and parcel deliveries are back to normal, except in locations where roads are blocked.

