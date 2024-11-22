  • Services

22 local start-ups showcased to leading business leaders at University of Galway

22 high-potential start-ups have showcased their research breakthroughs to leading business figures at University of Galway.

The research-led innovations and deep-tech solutions are in the areas of medical technologies, pharmaceuticals, biotech, AI, photonics and biosensors.

Pitches included the first non-invasive medical device to treat severe menopause symptoms; and an AI algorithm that identifies early signs of diminished mental wellbeing.

The day-long showcase was the third in a series of Business Partner events organised by the Innovation Office at University of Galway.

