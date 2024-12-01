Galway West: Cahill eliminated on the third count

AJ Cahill of The Irish People has been eliminated on the third count in Galway West.

Following the distribution of the votes of The Irish Freedom Party’s Doran McMahon, Cahill’s total increased by 156 but it was still not enough to avoid elimination.

Cahill’s 631 votes will now be distributed in the fourth count.

Galway West

No of Seats: 5

Electorate: 103,713

Total poll: 60,652

Spoiled: 375

Valid poll: 60,277

Quota: 10,047

Third count

(Distribution of McMahon’s transfers):

*Farrell, Mairéad (SF) +26 8,195

Connolly, John (FF) +8 7,203

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +17 6,905

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +18 6,770

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +1 6,015

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +112 5,815

Kyne, Séan (FG) +3 5,338

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +2 2,934

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +1 2,175

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +27 2,250

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +1 1,840

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +1 1,977

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +65 1,303

McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +9 916

Cahill, AJ (The Irish People) +156 631 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable votes: 8

(*sitting TD)