Professor Becky Whay appointed Interim Deputy President and Registrar at University of Galway

Professor Becky Whay has been appointed Interim Deputy President and Registrar at University of Galway.

She takes over the role from Professor Peter McHugh who’s taking on the role of Interim President

Professor Ciarán Ó’ hÓgartaigh is stepping down as President today (fri sept 6) after six and a half years in the role.

Professor Whay joined University of Galway in 2019 when appointed Vice-President International.

She has an international reputation for her research into dairy cattle and working equine welfare.

She works in areas of the world where human animal interdependency is critical to family livelihoods.

