Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Professor Becky Whay appointed Interim Deputy President and Registrar at University of Galway
BP
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Professor Becky Whay has been appointed Interim Deputy President and Registrar at University of Galway.
She takes over the role from Professor Peter McHugh who’s taking on the role of Interim President
Professor Ciarán Ó’ hÓgartaigh is stepping down as President today (fri sept 6) after six and a half years in the role.
Professor Whay joined University of Galway in 2019 when appointed Vice-President International.
She has an international reputation for her research into dairy cattle and working equine welfare.
She works in areas of the world where human animal interdependency is critical to family livelihoods.
The post appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Sinn Féin launches survey to understand needs of residents in Ballybane
Sinn Féin has launched a survey aimed at gaining an understanding of the needs of people in Bally...
UHG and Portiuncula with relatively high rates of patients catching infections
A snapshot survey has revealed that University Hospital Galway and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballin...
Croí to launch Ireland’s largest mobile stroke prevention hub
Croí is to launch Ireland’s largest mobile stroke prevention and heart health hub in Tuam n...
United are edging closer to European spot next season
Galway United 1 Derry City 0 THE first time Galway United won the First Division title, bac...
Book celebrating work of composer Tommy Whelan
A new book celebrating the work of Galway flute player and composer Tommy Whelan (1879-1951) has ...
Maigh Cuilinn step it up a few notches for easy win
Maigh Cuilinn 4-11 Monivea-Abbey 1– 5 By Mike Rafferty at Pearse Stadium MAIGH Cuilinn t...
UHG is country’s third most crowded hospital
More than 7,500 people have had to spend at least one night on a trolley bed in University Hospit...
Comer’s strike is decisive as Annaghdown take top spot
Annaghdown 1-15 Milltown 0-15 By Mike Rafferty at Tuam Stadium FOR the second game in...
City has the highest social housing need in Ireland
Galway city has the highest social housing need in the country, a stark new report has revealed. ...