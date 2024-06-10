  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Counting resumes for City Council

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Counting resumes for City Council Counting resumes for City Council
Share story:

 

Counting has resumed at the Westside Community Centre, with some of the lower-placed candidates eliminated.

Cllr Clodagh Higgins is now within 140 votes of retaining her seat and Cllr John Connolly is also assured of a return to the City Council, with just over 200 votes required to reach the quota.

 

Galway City West, 6 seats

Electorate: 18,770

Total poll: 8,864

Spoiled votes: 117

Total valid poll: 8,747

Quota: 1,250

 

Third count

Distribution of Nealis’ votes

 

Higgins, Clodagh (FG) (+2) 1,108

Connolly, John (FF) (+1) 1,006

Curran, Alan (SD) (+5) 902

Keane, Peter (FF) (+2) 791

McNeilis, Niall (Lab) (+2) 703

Murphy, Niall (GP) (+4) 610

Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+3) 413

Osayimwen, Esther (Ind) (+0) 370

Feeney, Jarlath (Ind) (+6) 367

Conchúir, Cathal Ó (SF) (+1) 352

Chowdhury, Asraf (FG) (+3) 280

Cahill, AJ (TIP) (+2) 233

McMaster, Maisie (PBP/S) (+4) 196

Ó Beirn, Rory (IFP) (+2) 166

Ó Beirn eliminated

 

Fourth count

Distribution of Ó Beirn’s votes

 

Higgins, Clodagh (FG) (+3) 1,111

Connolly, John (FF) (+8) 1,013

Curran, Alan (SD) (+0) 902

Keane, Peter (FF) (+3) 794

McNeilis, Niall (Lab) (+3) 706

Murphy, Niall (GP) (+2) 612

Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+7) 418

Osayimwen, Esther (Ind) (+5) 375

Conchúir, Cathal Ó (SF) (+7) 359

Feeney, Jarlath (Ind) (+10) 377

Cahill, AJ (TIP) (+97) 330

Chowdhury, Asraf (FG) (+0) 280

McMaster, Maisie (PBP/S) (+3) 198

McMaster eliminated

 

More like this:
no_space
Mac an Iomaire elected as McKinstry loses his Council seat

Pádraig Mac an Iomaire (FG) has been elected on Count 8 in the Conamara South LEA - a count after...

no_space
Ó Conchúir fails to regain former seat

Former Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Ó Conchúir has failed to retake the seat he lost in 2019 and h...

no_space
Higgins closes in on seat as People Party leader is out

The leader of The Irish People Party has been eliminated in Galway City West on the sixth count. ...

no_space
Connemara South gets down to the business end

Nobody has joined Cllr Noel Thomas as yet in Connemara South, the last constituency to be counted...

no_space
2024 Galway City and County Local Elections – Day Three – Live Blog

8:00am – Good Morning and Welcome to Day Two of our live blog covering the Galway City and ...

no_space
Clarinbridge couple’s annual tea parties fill containers with supplies for Malawi children

By Brendan Carroll A Clarinbridge couple are helping to transform the lives of children in a p...

no_space
Plans in place for Coast Road green route

The new Coast Road Pedestrian and Cycling Route earmarked for Oranmore will go to planning before...

no_space
Massive demand from Dubliners in tickets to win a new home in Galway

The exodus from east to west is again underlined in the demand for tickets to give the winner a c...

no_space
Athenry/Oranmore result stands after full check

Galway Returning Officer Michael Owens confirmed at 12.28am on Monday morning that following a re...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up