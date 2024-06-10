Counting resumes for City Council
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Stephen Corrigan
Counting has resumed at the Westside Community Centre, with some of the lower-placed candidates eliminated.
Cllr Clodagh Higgins is now within 140 votes of retaining her seat and Cllr John Connolly is also assured of a return to the City Council, with just over 200 votes required to reach the quota.
Galway City West, 6 seats
Electorate: 18,770
Total poll: 8,864
Spoiled votes: 117
Total valid poll: 8,747
Quota: 1,250
Third count
Distribution of Nealis’ votes
Higgins, Clodagh (FG) (+2) 1,108
Connolly, John (FF) (+1) 1,006
Curran, Alan (SD) (+5) 902
Keane, Peter (FF) (+2) 791
McNeilis, Niall (Lab) (+2) 703
Murphy, Niall (GP) (+4) 610
Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+3) 413
Osayimwen, Esther (Ind) (+0) 370
Feeney, Jarlath (Ind) (+6) 367
Conchúir, Cathal Ó (SF) (+1) 352
Chowdhury, Asraf (FG) (+3) 280
Cahill, AJ (TIP) (+2) 233
McMaster, Maisie (PBP/S) (+4) 196
Ó Beirn, Rory (IFP) (+2) 166
Ó Beirn eliminated
Fourth count
Distribution of Ó Beirn’s votes
Higgins, Clodagh (FG) (+3) 1,111
Connolly, John (FF) (+8) 1,013
Curran, Alan (SD) (+0) 902
Keane, Peter (FF) (+3) 794
McNeilis, Niall (Lab) (+3) 706
Murphy, Niall (GP) (+2) 612
Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+7) 418
Osayimwen, Esther (Ind) (+5) 375
Conchúir, Cathal Ó (SF) (+7) 359
Feeney, Jarlath (Ind) (+10) 377
Cahill, AJ (TIP) (+97) 330
Chowdhury, Asraf (FG) (+0) 280
McMaster, Maisie (PBP/S) (+3) 198
McMaster eliminated
