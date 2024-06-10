Counting resumes for City Council

Counting has resumed at the Westside Community Centre, with some of the lower-placed candidates eliminated.

Cllr Clodagh Higgins is now within 140 votes of retaining her seat and Cllr John Connolly is also assured of a return to the City Council, with just over 200 votes required to reach the quota.

Galway City West, 6 seats

Electorate: 18,770

Total poll: 8,864

Spoiled votes: 117

Total valid poll: 8,747

Quota: 1,250

Third count

Distribution of Nealis’ votes

Higgins, Clodagh (FG) (+2) 1,108

Connolly, John (FF) (+1) 1,006

Curran, Alan (SD) (+5) 902

Keane, Peter (FF) (+2) 791

McNeilis, Niall (Lab) (+2) 703

Murphy, Niall (GP) (+4) 610

Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+3) 413

Osayimwen, Esther (Ind) (+0) 370

Feeney, Jarlath (Ind) (+6) 367

Conchúir, Cathal Ó (SF) (+1) 352

Chowdhury, Asraf (FG) (+3) 280

Cahill, AJ (TIP) (+2) 233

McMaster, Maisie (PBP/S) (+4) 196

Ó Beirn, Rory (IFP) (+2) 166

Ó Beirn eliminated

Fourth count

Distribution of Ó Beirn’s votes

Higgins, Clodagh (FG) (+3) 1,111

Connolly, John (FF) (+8) 1,013

Curran, Alan (SD) (+0) 902

Keane, Peter (FF) (+3) 794

McNeilis, Niall (Lab) (+3) 706

Murphy, Niall (GP) (+2) 612

Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+7) 418

Osayimwen, Esther (Ind) (+5) 375

Conchúir, Cathal Ó (SF) (+7) 359

Feeney, Jarlath (Ind) (+10) 377

Cahill, AJ (TIP) (+97) 330

Chowdhury, Asraf (FG) (+0) 280

McMaster, Maisie (PBP/S) (+3) 198

McMaster eliminated