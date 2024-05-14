2024 Galway International Arts Festival officially launched in city
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A huge buzz filled the Dean Hotel in the city today for the official launch of the 2024 Galway International Arts Festival.
The festival will run from July 15th to 28th this year, and tickets for events go on sale tomorrow at 10AM.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It hosts a packed programme of theatre, circus, music, visual art, street art, comedy, and spectacle, including seven world premieres.
This year’s festival sees the return of the Festival Garden along with the Big Top featuring acts such as Saw Doctors, Annie Mac, Gavin James and Jess Glynne.
While Druid, Enda Walsh and Samuel Beckett are some of the big names involved in the theatre offering.
Artistic Director Paul Fahy says there really is something for everyone in what he considers is one of the most ambitious programmes yet.
Our reporters Sarah Slevin and Chloe Nolan attended the launch today, and asked people what they are most looking forward to:
The post 2024 Galway International Arts Festival officially launched in city appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Approval for habitat restoration works along Nanny River in Tuam
Planning permission has been granted for habitat restoration works along the Nanny River in Tuam....
Athenry/Oranmore area Independent Councillor James Charity reverses his decision to step away from politics
Athenry/Oranmore area Independent Councillor James Charity has reversed his decision of five mont...
Gardaí investigate break-in at health centre in Gort
Gardaí in Gort are investigating a break-in at the Health centre on Ennis Road. The incident occu...
Break-in at business premises in Clifden and Salthill
Gardaí in Clifden are investigating a burglary at a business premises on Market Street It occurre...
Former Galway Debenhams workers determined to fight any future appeal on reduced redundancy payments
Former Debenhams workers, including those in Galway, say they’re determined to fight any fu...
Plans lodged for ‘pop-up’ swimming pool in Ballinderreen
Planning permission is being sought for a temporary ‘pop-up’ swimming pool in Ballind...
Claims Galway lagging behind on EV charging infrastructure
It’s being claimed that Galway is lagging behind when it comes to charging infrastructure f...
Radisson Hotel in Crown Square to be groups first “millennial geared” Radisson RED in Ireland
The Radisson Hotel under construction at Crown Square in Mervue is to be the groups first Radisso...
Galway unemployment levels continue to decrease
Unemployment levels across Galway city and county are continuing to decrease. There has been a sm...